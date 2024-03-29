iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Boosted by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,696,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,192. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2405 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

