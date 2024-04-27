Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,735.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 37.2% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

RPM International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $107.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.14.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.