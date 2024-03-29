Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Senior Officer Bradley Christman Sells 26,102 Shares

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 26,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.72, for a total value of C$201,507.44.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$7.67 on Friday. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.76 and a 52-week high of C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.86.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 36.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7096774 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price target on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins lowered their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.70.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Featured Articles

