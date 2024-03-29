Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 13,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $243,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,334,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,969,131.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $60,861.60.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $167,310.00.
- On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $167,108.28.
- On Thursday, February 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $264,092.67.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86.
Lifeway Foods Trading Down 10.9 %
Shares of LWAY stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $252.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on LWAY shares. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
