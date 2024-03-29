Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 13,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $243,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,334,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,969,131.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $60,861.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $167,310.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $167,108.28.

On Thursday, February 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $264,092.67.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $252.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LWAY shares. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on LWAY

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

