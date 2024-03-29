GenTrust LLC Acquires New Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 12.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $9,868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,650,000 after acquiring an additional 273,474 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $23,667,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $41.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.