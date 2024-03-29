FY2025 EPS Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The company has a market cap of $389.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,128,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 144,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 119,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

