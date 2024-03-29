Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Franklin BSP Realty Trust makes up 3.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned 0.78% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 280.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBRT opened at $13.36 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 83.74 and a current ratio of 83.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.71%.

FBRT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

