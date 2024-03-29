North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $89.65.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

