Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB opened at $63.85 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3163 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

