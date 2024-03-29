First Advantage (NYSE:FA) PT Raised to $18.00 at Evercore ISI

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of FA stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.05 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,802,251.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Advantage during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Advantage during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Advantage by 157.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

