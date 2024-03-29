Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 1.1 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $49.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.