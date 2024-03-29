Ethereum Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $426.93 billion and $13.77 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,555.66 or 0.05064297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00076671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00025061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00018180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,070,734 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

