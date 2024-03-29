Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 175,194 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 390,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $2,467,595.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714 over the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.71. 645,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,630. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.