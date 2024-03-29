Decred (DCR) Price Hits $28.37

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Decred has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $28.37 or 0.00040303 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $452.54 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,953,445 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

