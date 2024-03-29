Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 16.3% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $94.18 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,065.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $635.53 or 0.00907041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00146584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00049561 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00059076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00192532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.61 or 0.00143588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,984,643,972 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,185,105 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,984,591,421.15 with 3,847,091,411.91 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.47736967 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $97,821,248.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.