Centrifuge Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $58.09 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $58.09 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 544,182,060 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 544,169,924 with 488,316,637 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 1.00196255 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $10,019,488.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

