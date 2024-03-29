Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,570,000 shares, a growth of 341.1% from the February 29th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on BVN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance
Shares of BVN stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.
