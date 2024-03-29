Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Update

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of FNCH stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.45. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Finch Therapeutics Group

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

