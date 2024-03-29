Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Update

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Down 10.2 %
Shares of FNCH stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.45. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.
Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter.
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.
