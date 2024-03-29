Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.65 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $736.09 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $3,761.88 or 0.05352216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000614 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 1,343,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,671 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
