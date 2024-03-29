BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Short Interest Update

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 619.7% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BAIYU Trading Up 8.9 %
BAIYU stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. BAIYU has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43.
BAIYU Company Profile
