BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Short Interest Update

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 619.7% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BAIYU Trading Up 8.9 %

BAIYU stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. BAIYU has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43.

BAIYU Company Profile

Featured Stories

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

