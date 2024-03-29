Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $75.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for 9.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $75,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 17.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance
VONE stock opened at $238.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.96. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $181.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.89.
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
