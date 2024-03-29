Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Up 41.8% in March

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,748,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the February 29th total of 1,233,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.2 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of ARESF opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.89%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.74%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

