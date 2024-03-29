AMI Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,300,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

