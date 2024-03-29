AMI Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $75.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

