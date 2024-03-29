Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Up 141.1% in March

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,500 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the February 29th total of 1,945,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

Alpha Services and stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

