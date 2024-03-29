Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Up 141.1% in March

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,500 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the February 29th total of 1,945,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Alpha Services and Stock Performance
Alpha Services and stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.
About Alpha Services and
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.