Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Grows By 300.0%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.45.
About AKITA Drilling
