Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Grows By 300.0%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Free Report)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.