Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,745,600 shares in the company, valued at $48,018,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00.
Harrow Health Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ HROW opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $28.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HROW shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
