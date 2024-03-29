Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance
APNHY opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Aspen Pharmacare has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.92.
About Aspen Pharmacare
