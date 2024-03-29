Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the February 29th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. Alfa Laval Corporate has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

