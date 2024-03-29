Aehr Test Systems’ (AEHR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Aehr Test Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

AEHR opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $357.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,738 shares of company stock worth $151,723 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.