Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Short Interest Update

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tritium DCFC Stock Down 30.0 %

Shares of Tritium DCFC stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,923. Tritium DCFC has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Institutional Trading of Tritium DCFC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

