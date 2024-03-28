Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in March

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the February 29th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Stock Down 1.2 %

SSUMY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.32. 12,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,201. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

