Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in March

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the February 29th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Stock Down 1.2 %

SSUMY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.32. 12,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,201. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

