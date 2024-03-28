Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 2,154 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.79. The company had a trading volume of 205,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $104.23.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

