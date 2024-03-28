Successful Portfolios LLC Buys New Stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Nomura by 1,355.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nomura by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,521,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 599,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 167.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 583,200 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,273,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,081. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

