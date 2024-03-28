StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 211,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 129,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 190.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 93.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 610.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

