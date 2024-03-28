Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Stock Up 3.7 %
CETX stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cemtrex will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cemtrex
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.