SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Lessened by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 2.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $130.88 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $130.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average is $120.96.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.