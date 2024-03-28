SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 783,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 342,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 318,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,234. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.96. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

