Short Interest in Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Decreases By 95.9%

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the February 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Curative Biotechnology stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 61,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Curative Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

