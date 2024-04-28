Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.38

Shares of Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIYGet Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and traded as high as $26.11. Wilmar International shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 3,661 shares changing hands.

Wilmar International Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67.

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7685 per share. This is an increase from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

