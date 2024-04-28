Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance
Shares of SRAFF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
About Sandfire Resources America
