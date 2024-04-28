Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.47

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.47 and traded as low as C$17.77. Interfor shares last traded at C$17.91, with a volume of 113,569 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFP. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Interfor and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$921.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.48.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.65) by C($1.64). The business had revenue of C$785.90 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

