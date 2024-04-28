Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Short Interest Down 17.4% in April

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 16,870,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,339,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

