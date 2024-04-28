Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 133.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UTL opened at $49.94 on Friday. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $807.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.28%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

