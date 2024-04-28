China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1517 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from China Feihe’s previous dividend of $0.14.
China Feihe Price Performance
China Feihe stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. China Feihe has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $6.41.
China Feihe Company Profile
