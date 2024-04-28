China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1517 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from China Feihe’s previous dividend of $0.14.

China Feihe Price Performance

China Feihe stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. China Feihe has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

