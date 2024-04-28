Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

SAGE opened at $13.69 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Further Reading

