Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PROV
Institutional Trading of Provident Financial
Provident Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PROV stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
Provident Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
