Plains GP Holdings, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Plains GP has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAGP

About Plains GP

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.