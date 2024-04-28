Plains GP Holdings, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.
Plains GP has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Plains GP Price Performance
PAGP stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.
About Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
