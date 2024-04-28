ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 13,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days. Approximately 26.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ProKidney Trading Down 21.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROK opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. ProKidney has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Get ProKidney alerts:

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that ProKidney will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

In other ProKidney news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $41,259.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,536.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $41,259.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,536.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $43,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,879 shares of company stock valued at $232,392 in the last 90 days. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROK

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.