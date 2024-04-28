Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.24

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fidelity Special Values Stock Up 0.5 %

LON:FSV opened at GBX 295 ($3.64) on Friday. Fidelity Special Values has a 52 week low of GBX 252 ($3.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.13 ($3.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 275.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £956.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,735.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Fidelity Special Values

In other news, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($6,793.48). 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV)

