Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.24

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fidelity Special Values Stock Up 0.5 %
LON:FSV opened at GBX 295 ($3.64) on Friday. Fidelity Special Values has a 52 week low of GBX 252 ($3.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.13 ($3.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 275.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £956.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,735.29 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Activity at Fidelity Special Values
In other news, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($6,793.48). 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Fidelity Special Values Company Profile
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
